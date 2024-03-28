Tigers and Wolves to meet on the softball field today

March 28, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Rock Springs is scheduled to make the short trip to Green River today for a double-header, weather permitting.

The Tigers head into today’s contest with a 4-3 overall record and find themselves on top of the West Conference at 2-0. The home-standing Wolves are 1-6 in the early season and 1-1 in the West Conference. Today’s contests are not conference games but will count on each team’s overall won-loss record.

In the latest WyoPreps.com softball poll, Rock Springs is ranked #7, while Green River did not receive any votes. Cheyenne East, 6-1, leads in the state rankings.