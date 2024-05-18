Tigers and Wolves track results from the 4A State meet

May 18, 2024 — Wyo4News

After two days of competition at the 4A Wyoming State Track and Field Championships in Casper, the Rock Springs boys are in 15th place after nine scoring events. Thewith 3 points after nine scoring events. The Lady Tigers are in 10th place with 8 points. Green River boys stand in 13th place (8), with the Lady Wolves (3) in 14th position. Sheridan leads boys the boys and girls 4A meet going into today’s final day with a number of championship finals events occurring.

Top Eight Placings in the Finals (scoring team points):

Girls

Pole Vault – 2nd Place – Ava Andrews (RS)

Shot Put – 6th Place – Lilian Anderson (GR)

Boys

4 x 100 Meter Relay – 8th Place – Rock Springs (Kael Anderson, Maddix Blazovich, Brycen Coombs, Braden Killpack)

Long Jump – 2nd Place – Christopher Wilson (GR), 7th Place – Kael Anderson (RS)