Tigers Blazovich, Andrews, and Wolves Allison win Regional Championships

Wyo4News Photo

May 11, 2024 — Wyo4News

Day one of the two-day 4A West Regional Track and Field Meet finished up Friday evening at Rock Springs High School. The team standings have Kelly Walsh leading the girls’ race with 64 points. Rock Springs (33) is in fifth place with Green River (22) in sixth place.

Local Championship Final highlights for local girls included first-place finishes by Ava Andrews of Rock Springs in the pole vault and Lillian Allison of Green River in the discus.

In the boys’ meet, Cody leads the team race with 64 points. Rock Springs (24) is in sixth place, with Green River (13) in eighth place. The Tigers’ Maddix Blazovich was a local highlight in winning the 4A West Regional title in pole vaulting.

Today, the meet will wrap up with many other championship finals taking place.

Friday Tigers and Wolves Girls Top Five Final Placings:

Pole Vault – 1. Ava Andrews (RS), 5. Brianna Dale (RS)

Discuss – 1. Lillian Allison (GR), 5. Sophia Arnold (GR)

800 Meter Run – 5. Izzy Murdoch (GR)

3200 Meter Run – 4. Aria Wheeler (RS)

Friday Tigers and Wolves Boys Top Five Finals Placings:

4X100 Relay – 3. Rock Springs (Kael Anderson, Maddix Blazovich, Brycen Coombs, Braden Killpack)

Pole Vault – 1. Maddix Blazovich (RS)

Triple Jump – 3. Wilson Christopher (GR), 4. Goodness Okere (RS)