Tigers dominate at Mountain View track meets

May 1, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs Tigers girls’ and boys’ track teams won team titles Tuesday at the Jeff Hereford Invitational track meet in Mountain View. Other area competing teams included Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View.

The Lady Tigers scored 153 points to come out on top followed by Big Piney (136), Mountain View and Green River (tied at 92), Lyamn (81), and Evantson (43).

In the boy’s team competition, Rock Springs topped the standings with 224 points to easily outdistance second-place Evanston (108). Other boys team scores were Big Piney – 18, Mountain View – 70, Lyman – 69, Green River – 48, Cokeville – 4

Girls Top 3 Placings:

3200 Meter Run: 2. Aria Wheeler (RS), 3. Caroly Williams (LY)

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Presley Nacey (RS), 2. Morgan Anderson (LY), 3. Nicole Wilson (GR)

100 Meter Dash: Presley Nacey (RS), 2. Brynn Bider (RS)

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Lyman (no names provided)

400 Meter Dash: 3. Paige Rose (LY)

300 Meter Hurdles: Nicole Wilson (GR), Madison Murdock (GR)

800 Meter Run: 2. Izzy Murdock (GR), 3. Aubrielle Maes (RS)



200 Meter Dash: 3. Eva Murray (GR)

1600 Sprint Medley: 1. Rock Springs, 2. Green River (no name provided)

Shot Put: 1. Addi Hickey (MV), 2. McKinlee Covolo (MV), 3. Kate Walker (MV)

Long Jump: 1. Addison smooth (LY), 2. Morgan Anderson (LY), 3. Avery Thompson (LY)

Pole Vault: 1. Ava Andrews (RS), 2. Myle Micheli (MV), 3. Brianna Dale (RS)

Discus: 1. Addi Hickey (MV), 2. Sophia Arnold (GR), 3. Lydia Westenskow (GR)

Triple Jump: 1. Gabryella Bates (RS), 2. Avery Thomas (LY)

High Jump: 1. Karley Callahan (RS), 2. Sarah Eddy (RS), Hailee Sikich (RS)

Boys Top 3 Placings:

3200 Meter Run: 2. Wiliam Maes (RS), 3. Jake Swenson (RS)

4X800 Meter Relay: 2. Green River (no names provided)

110 Meter Hurdles: 1. Jonas Slatter (RS), 2. Chandler Smith (RS), Justus Platts (MV)

100 Meter Dash: 1. Kael Anderson (RS), Dalton Marincic (RS), 3. Chaz Helmandollar (GR)

1600 Meter Run: 2. Colt Madssen (MV)

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Rock Springs “B”, 3. Lyman (no names provided)

400 Meter Dash: 1. Kalub Padilla (RS), 3. Trew Thompson (RS)

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Braden Killpack (RS), Jonas Slatter (RS)



800 Meter Run: 3. Jordan Andrew (GR)

200 Meter Dash: 1. Bodeey Fraughton (MV), 2. Kael Anderson (RS), Raab Poignee (GR)

4X400 Meter Relay: 1. Rock Springs, 2. Green River, 3. Mountain View (no names provided)

Shot Put: 1. Ethan Saunder (RS), 2. Morgan Hatch (LY), Ranger Elkins (RS)

Long Jump: 1. Kael Anderson (RS), 2. Carter Bradshaw (LY), Michael Faigl (RS)

Pole Vault: 1. Maddix Blazovich (RS), 2. Carter Bradshaw (LY)

Discuss: 1. Max Gregory (LY), 2. Spencer Erickson (MV), 3. James Sinnett (MV)

Triple Jump: 1. Goodness Okere (RS), Dallin Bradshaw (LY), 3. Chandler Smith (RS)

High Jump: 1. Sam Gregory (LY), 2 Jonas Slatter (RS), 3. Goodness Okere (RS)