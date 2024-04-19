Tigers soccer and softball with home contests today

Wyo4News photo

April 19, 2024 — Wyo4News

It is a busy Friday for Rock Springs High sports.

The Tigers will host Jackson today in key girls’ and boys’ soccer matches. The Jackson girls are currently in second place in the 4A West Conference with 11 points, with the Lady Tigers in fifth place with 7 points. The Jackson boys’ 14 points are good for second place in the boys’ conference standings, with the Tigers next in third place at 12 points.

The Lady Tigers softball team currently leads the West Conference standings with a 4-1 mark (9-5 overall). They will host Casper Natona today in a doubleheader. The first game will count in the conference standings. The visiting Fillies entered today’s game in second place at 3-1 (10-2-1) overall. Rock Springs will host Casper Kelly Walsh on Saturday.

The Rock Springs track and field team will compete today in Green River.