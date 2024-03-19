Tigers Soccer jump into start conference season on Friday

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

March 13, 2024—Rock Springs High School boys and girls soccer teams will kick off their 4A West Conference seasons this Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Tigers will host Star Valley and then travel to Jackson on Saturday.

Back row (from left to right): Coach Jeff Atkinson, Jose Tenorio, Jared Swafford, Tyler Davies, Seth Atkinson, Jared Parra, Jr Benitez, William Meraz, William Hamilton, Coach Alan Wendlandt Middle row (from left to right): Anthony Triminio, Mark Hamilton, Javier Castro, Alejandro Macias, Cristian Perez, Raul Mendoza Front row (from left to right): Alex Herrera, Carlos Macias, Fernando Antunez, Jesus Vega

Tiger Boys

Looking back at last season, the Tiger boys’ soccer team had a successful season, finishing with an overall record of 8-6-1 and a 4A West conference record of 7-5, a third-place finish. An early exit at the 4A West Regional Tournament, a loss to Natrona County 3-1, should fuel a desire to have a strong start this season. Last Saturday, in a non-conference matchup to start this season, the boys came up short to Laramie 1-0 but rebounded with a 4-1 win over Cheyenne South.

The Tigers have eight seniors this season and seven returning players from last year. Returning All-Conference players for the Tigers are Jr Benitez and Christian Perez. The Tigers graduated some key players from last year’s team, which will present a challenge as most members don’t have a lot of varsity experience.

When asked about the upcoming season, Head Coach Alan Wendlandt stated, “This is the most coachable and dedicated group I’ve had the privilege of working with. The chemistry they have built on and off the pitch is very impressive.”

Lady Tigers

Back row, left to right: Kate Killpack, Ellie Hunsaker, Jayden Johnson, AJ Guzman, Lacey Lovato, Beky Rodriguez, Cumorah Shuler, Coach Braxton Rosette. Middle Row, left to right: Kylie Bosh, Alyssa Lewis, Lesley Loredo, Tahlia Knudsen, Sophie Pugmire, Larissa Panzer. Front, left to right: Ally Willoughby, Kassidi Webb, Ella Brewster, Oakleigh Freuler, Karlie Nandrup, Brooklin Berry, Erica Chavez, Jordan Curtis.

The Lady Tigers had a tough season with an overall record of 5-9 and a conference record of 5-7 leaving them in the 5th seed going into regionals. They also had an early exit with a loss to The Lady Broncs 2-1. They had a great start to this season with two shutout wins, 7-0 over Laramie, followed by a 3-0 victory against Cheyenne South.

The Lady Tigers have eight seniors this year, with seven returning from last year’s team, including 2023 All-Conference selectees Brookin Berry and Ella Brewster, both First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-State. Returnee Kassidi Web was Second Team All-Conference despite only playing in four games last season due to injury. These three ladies are also Team Captains.

Looking toward this season Head Coach Braxton Rosette said, “Almost every game we will play within the conference will have a huge impact on how the season will play out. The strength of the conference is very significant, as you can see from last year’s State Tournament.”

Having a challenging conference will not make it any easier for the Lady Tigers, but the team is excited about the challenge. The Rock Springs High School coaching staff believes these Lady Tigers can compete with any team they will face this season.