Tigers soccer starts Regional play today, Wolves soccer plays Friday

Wyo4News photo

May 9, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs soccer teams will start their quest to qualify for the 4A state tournaments today, as play begins at the 4A West Regional Soccer Tournament in Jackson and Afton. The top four teams in the girls’ and boys’ tournaments will advance to the state tournament, which will be held in Rock Springs next week.

The Lady Tigers will start play this morning against Natrona County. Rock Springs is the #5 seed, and the Mustangs are the #4 seed. The winner will play #1 seed Kelly Walsh on Friday morning, with the loser will be eliminated. Kelly Walsh received an opening-round bye.

In the boys’ tournament, Rock Springs is the #3 seed and will face #6 seed Evanston this afternoon. As with the Lady Tigers game, it is a must-win situation, with the winner advancing to meet the winner of the Kelly Walsh/Riverton contest on Friday. Jackson is the #1 seed in the boys’ tournament and received an opening-round bye.

The 4A West Regional championship and third/fourth place matches will be played on Saturday.

Wolves Soccer

The Green River Wolves will wrap up their regular season this week with conference games on Friday at Powell and Saturday at Cody.