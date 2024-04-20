Tigers sweep Green River Triangular track meet

Wyo4News photo

April 20, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs Tigers won both the girls’ and boys’ competitions at the Green River Triangular track and field meet on Friday. The Lady Tiger tallied 70.5 points to outdistance Green River (61.5) and Jackson (34). In the boys’ team race, Rock Springs scored 102 points to win the event. Green River was again second (49), with Jackson third (23).

Tiger and Wolves Event Winners:

Girls

100 Meter Dash: 1. Brynn Bider (RS)

200 Meter Dash: 1. Brynn Bider (RS)

800 Meter Run: 1. Aubrielle Maes (RS)

1600 Meter Run: 1. Aria Wheeler (RS)

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Presley Nacey (RS)

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Presley Nacey (RS)

4×100 Relay: 1. Rock Springs (Sarah Eddy, Ava Andrews, Gabryella Bates, Byrnn Bider)

4×400 Relay: 1. Green River (Makynzee Bagshaw, Madison Murdock, Reghan Obray, Ellie Quiroz)

4×800 Relay: 1. Green River (Ellie Quiroz, Madison Murdock, Lily Murdock, Madison Murdock)

1600 Sprint Medley: 1. Green River (Nixie Guzman, Maggie Lennon, Makynzee Bagshaw, Gwendalynn Lopez)

High Jump: 1. Nicole Wilson (GR)

Pole Vault: 1. Ava Andrews (RS)

Shot Put: 1. Lillian Allison (GR)

Discuss: Lillian Allison (GR)

Boys

100 Meter Dash: 1. Kael Anderson (RS)

200 Meter Dash: 1. Kael Anderson (RS)

800 Meter Run: 1. Ethan Sholey (RS)

1600 Meter Run: 1. Ethan Sholey (RS)

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Christopher Wilson (GR)

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Christopher Wilson (GR)

4×100 Relay: 1. Rock Springs (Brycen Coombs, Kael Anderson, Maddix Blazovich, Braden Killpack)

4×400 Relay: 1. Green River (Ethan Bundy, Carson Moore, Trevor Jonson, Garren Steiss)

4×800 Relay: 1. Green River (Isaiah Still, Hunter Rushing, Arden Lamb, Jordan Andrew)

1600 Sprint Medley: 1. Green River (Chaz Helmandollar, Raab Poignee. Nick Rosene, Jared Comerer)

High Jump: 1. Joanas Slater (RS)

Pole Vault: 1. Keegan Gailey (GR)

Long Jump: 1. Kael Anderson (RS)

Triple Jump: 1. Christopher Wilson (GR)

Shot Put: 1. Ethan Saunders (RS)

Discuss: 1. Wesley Muir (RS)