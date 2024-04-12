Tigers take two in softball, Tigers and Wolves with home soccer games

Wyo4News Photo

April 12, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Rock Springs defeated Green River twice yesterday in girl’s softball games played in Rock Springs. The Tigers won the opening conference game 8-2 to raise their West Conference record to 4-1 and then won the second game of the doubleheader, a non-conference game, 11-5.

The Tigers are now 9-5 on the season. Green River fell to 1-3 in the West Conference standings and 2-11 on the year. Both teams are off this weekend.

Area Soccer today

Rock Springs teams will host Natrona County today in 4A West Conference matches. The Lady Tigers are 2-2 in the conference standings (4-2 overall), while Natrona is 1-1 in the conference (1-2-3 overall). In the boy’s contest, Rock Springs is also has a 3-1 conference mark (4-2 overall), with Natorna having a 1-3 record (1-4-1).

Green River soccer teams will also be home today, battling Powell in 3A West matches. The Green River girls are 1-0 in the conference (3-1 overall), while Powell is 3-1 (5-3) in conference play. In the boy’s contest, the Wolves look to improve its 1-0 conference record (3-1 overall) against the 3-1 P-3 overall).

Tomorrow, Rock Springs soccer will play home matches aga tomorrowinst Casper Kelly Walsh, and Green River will host Cody.

Today, Lyman soccer teams will stay home today and play Pinedale, with Mountain View at home against Rawlins.