Tigers vs. Wolves softball today, soccer teams in latest state rankings

April 11, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Rock Springs will host Green River in a girls’ softball doubleheader today. The home-standing Tigers are 7-5 on the year and 3-1 in the West Conference standings, while Green River is 2-9 overall and 1-2 in the conference. Today’s first game will count in the conference standings.

Soccer Rankings

In the latest WyoPreps.com soccer rankings, the Green River Girls are ranked #3 behind Cody and Worland. Lyman is #8 in that same poll. The Rock Springs girls are ranked 9th in the 4A poll. Casper Kelly Walsh is ranked #1.

In the boy’s polls, Green River boys are #5 in their 3A poll, where Worland holds the top spot. Mountain View is #7 in the poll. Rock Springs is #7 in the 4A Boys poll, with Cheyenne Central holding the #1 position.

On Friday, Rock Springs will host Natrona County, while Green River soccer teams are home against Powell. Today, Lyman will be at Mountain View.