Tigers vs. Wolves softball today, while Tigers will host Riverton in Soccer

Wyo4News photo

April 25, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Green River Wolves softball team will close out their home season today, hosting Rock Springs. The Wolves will enter tonight’s game with a 3-4 West Conference record and 6-13 overall after posting a couple of wins over Worland on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers lead the conference standings with a 6-1 mark, 12-6 overall. The doubleheader will start at 3:30 with the first game counting in the conference standings.

Rock Springs and Green River will close out the regular season next week with games at Cody and Worland. The following week, the teams will be in Gillette for the state tournament.

Soccer

The Tiger soccer teams will host Riverton today in 4A West Conference matches. Today’s contests are also the final home games of the season. The Lady Tigers are currently in fifth place in the conference standings, with Riverton in third place. The Tiger boys enter today’s match in third place in the conference race, while Riverton is in last place.

Rock Springs will close out the regular season next week in Casper.