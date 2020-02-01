Tigers win defensive battle against Kelly Walsh 32-26

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 31, 2020) — After holding their opponents to a single point in the first quarter, the Rock Springs Tigers took the win in a defensive battle over the 4A fifth-ranked Kelly Walsh Trojans, 32-26.

The first quarter of the game saw the Tiger defense shine, allowing only a single free-throw made in the entire quarter. Senior Tiger Jayson Caudell led the early scoring for the Tigers, who found an early 10-0 lead with 3:00 remaining in the first.

The Tigers would extend the lead to 16 points before Kelly Walsh would score. The Tigers led 16-1 going into the second quarter.

Kelly Walsh opened the second quarter with a 4-0 run to cut the Tiger’s lead to 11 points. The teams then traded two-point free-throw possessions before a Tiger timeout with 3:57 left in the half.

Kelly Walsh put together another 4-0 run out of the timeout before Tiger senior Justis Reese would make a two-point shot to close out the first half with the Tigers leading 20-11.

The Tigers found the scoreboard first to open the second half of play with a layup by junior Alan Martinez. The Trojans answered back with a two-point possession of their own to keep the Tiger lead at nine points with 3:40 left in the third quarter.

The two teams traded scoring possessions to end the third quarter with the Tigers holding an eight-point, 24-16, lead entering the final quarter of play.

The Trojans found the scoreboard first in the fourth quarter with a two-point make from senior Kade Marsh. The Tigers answered back with another layup from Martinez. The Trojans would go on another 4-0 run to force a Tiger timeout with 4:30 left in the game with Rock Springs holding a 26-22 lead.

The two teams would trade scores late into the final quarter. With 1:46 to play, Rock Springs would hold a six-point, 30-24,lead. A pair of Tiger free-throw attempts would increase the lead to 32-22. The Trojans would close the lead to six with :19 to play. The Tigers were able to dribble out the clock to secure the win.

The win improves Tigers to 5-9 on the season, 2-1 in the conference. Up next for the Tigers is a 2:30 p.m., Saturday game at Laramie.