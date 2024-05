Today’s state soccer and softball tournament schedules

May 16, 2024 — Wyo4News

4A and 3A Wyoming State Soccer Championships

Many high school soccer teams are in Rock Springs and Green River today for the Wyoming 4A and 3A state tournaments. The 4A girls’ and boys’ matches will be today at the high school and junior high in Rock Springs.

Today’s 4A Girls Schedule

Thunder Basin vs. Riverton 9 a.m. (RSJH)

Jackson vs. Cheyenne East 9 a.m. (RSHS)

Kelly Walsh vs. Campbell County 2 p.m. (RSJH)

Laramie vs. Natrona County 2 p.m. (RSHS)

Today’s 4A Boys Schedule

Sheridan vs. Rock Springs 11 a.m. (RSJH)

Jackson vs. Cheyenne East 11 a.m. (RSHS)

Kelly Walsh vs. Thunder Basin 4 p.m. (RSJH)

Cheyenne Central vs. Natrona County 4 p.m. (RSHS)

Today’s 3A Girls Schedule

Worland vs. Powell 9 a.m. (GRHS)

Cody vs. Rawlins 9 a.m. (Lincoln Middle School)

Lander vs. Buffalo 2 p.m. (GRHS)

Douglas vs. Green River 4 p.m. (Lincoln Middle School)

Today’s 3A Boys Schedule

Worland vs. Lander 11 a.m. (GRHS)

Cody vs. Douglas 11 a.m. (Lincoln Middle School)

Green River vs. Buffalo 4 p.m. (GRHS)

Torrington vs. Powell 4 p.m. (Lincoln Middle School)

Wyoming State Softball Tournament Schedule in Gillette

Campbell County vs. Green River

Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne East

Thunder Basin vs. Natrona County

Cody vs. Laramie