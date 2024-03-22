Two Cowboy wrestlers still competing at NCAA Championships

University of Wyoming photo

March 22, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Two of the three Wyoming Cowboy wrestlers who made their way to the NCAA wrestling championships in Kansas City will compete in today’s consolation rounds.

On Thursday, Jore Volk, seeded #5, went 1-1. In his first match, Volk was upset by the #28 seed Diego Sotelo of Harvard, 5-3. But Volk came back to win his first match in the consolation rounds, 2-0, over #21 seeded Brandon Kaylor of Oregon State.

At 149 pounds, UW’s Gab Willochell won his opening match with an 8-0 upset win over #11 seed Quinn Kiner of Rider College. Willochell is the #22 seed in the weight class. In the second round, Willochell fell to #6 seeded Austin Gomez of Michigan by a second-period fall.

At 197 pounds, Joey Novak was eliminated from the tournament after losing his Thursday matches, 9-6, to #16 seed Luke Stout of Princeton and a first-period fall to #1 seeded Aaron Brooks of Penn State.

Consolation rounds will continue today.