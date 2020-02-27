UW Football announces 2020 schedule

LARAMIE WYOMING (Feb. 27, 2020) — The 2020 University of Wyoming Football schedule will feature one of the best home schedules in history, with all six home games featuring opponents that played in the postseason last year.
Those six home games include the return of long-time rival Utah and perennial Mountain West contenders Air Force, Boise State, San Diego State and Utah State. Weber State, one of the top teams in the nation at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level, rounds out the home schedule. Weber State advanced to the National Semifinals of the 2019 FCS Playoffs.
The Wyoming Cowboys are coming off an 8-5 season and a postseason win in last year’s NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. Wyoming was a perfect 6-0 in home games last season. Attendance at Wyoming home games in 2019 was the second largest home attendance in school history for a six-game home schedule.
Ticket Information
∙Season tickets are currently on sale for the 2020 Wyoming Football season. Season-ticket packages start at $159 for adults and $89 for children ages 3-12 years old.
2020 University of Wyoming
Football Schedule
Date Opponent (Special Events) Time (M.T.) Television
Sat., Sept. 5 WEBER STATE TBA TBA
Sat., Sept. 12 at Louisiana TBA TBA
Sat., Sept. 19 UTAH TBA TBA
Sat., Sept. 26 at Ball State TBA TBA
Sat., Oct. 3 BYE Week
Sat., Oct. 10 at UNLV* TBA TBA
Sat., Oct. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE* TBA TBA
Sat., Oct. 24 AIR FORCE* TBA TBA
Sat., Oct. 31 at Colorado State* TBA TBA
Sat., Nov. 7 UTAH STATE* TBA TBA
Sat., Nov. 14 at Nevada* TBA TBA
Sat., Nov. 21 BOISE STATE* TBA TBA
Sat., Nov. 28 at New Mexico* TBA TBA
Sat., Dec. 5 Mountain West Championship Game+ TBA TBA
Game dates are tentative and subject to change
Game times will be announced at future dates by the Mountain West Conference
More details on season-ticket sales are available online at www.GoWyo.com/tickets. Fans may also email [email protected], call (307) 766-7220 or stop by the Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium.