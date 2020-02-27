UW Football announces 2020 schedule

LARAMIE WYOMING (Feb. 27, 2020) — The 2020 University of Wyoming Football schedule will feature one of the best home schedules in history, with all six home games featuring opponents that played in the postseason last year.

Those six home games include the return of long-time rival Utah and perennial Mountain West contenders Air Force, Boise State, San Diego State and Utah State. Weber State, one of the top teams in the nation at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level, rounds out the home schedule. Weber State advanced to the National Semifinals of the 2019 FCS Playoffs.

The Wyoming Cowboys are coming off an 8-5 season and a postseason win in last year’s NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. Wyoming was a perfect 6-0 in home games last season. Attendance at Wyoming home games in 2019 was the second largest home attendance in school history for a six-game home schedule.

Ticket Information

∙Season tickets are currently on sale for the 2020 Wyoming Football season. Season-ticket packages start at $159 for adults and $89 for children ages 3-12 years old.

2020 University of Wyoming

Football Schedule

Date Opponent (Special Events) Time (M.T.) Television

Sat., Sept. 5 WEBER STATE TBA TBA

Sat., Sept. 12 at Louisiana TBA TBA

Sat., Sept. 19 UTAH TBA TBA

Sat., Sept. 26 at Ball State TBA TBA

Sat., Oct. 3 BYE Week

Sat., Oct. 10 at UNLV* TBA TBA

Sat., Oct. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE* TBA TBA

Sat., Oct. 24 AIR FORCE* TBA TBA

Sat., Oct. 31 at Colorado State* TBA TBA

Sat., Nov. 7 UTAH STATE* TBA TBA

Sat., Nov. 14 at Nevada* TBA TBA

Sat., Nov. 21 BOISE STATE* TBA TBA

Sat., Nov. 28 at New Mexico* TBA TBA

Sat., Dec. 5 Mountain West Championship Game+ TBA TBA

Game dates are tentative and subject to change

Game times will be announced at future dates by the Mountain West Conference

More details on season-ticket sales are available online at www.GoWyo.com/tickets. Fans may also email [email protected], call (307) 766-7220 or stop by the Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium.