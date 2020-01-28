Western Lady Mustangs fall to Eastern Wyoming College 68-46

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 28, 2020) — The Lady Mustangs were unable to stop their 14-game losing skid as they were defeated by the Eastern Wyoming College Lady Lancers 68-46 on Saturday.

The Mustangs faced an early 10-1 deficit early on before calling timeout with 7:40 left in the first quarter. The Lancers kept the scoring pressure on late in the first before freshman Mustang Sami Lewis found a deep three-point shot to bring the Mustangs within 11 points of the lead at 17-6. The Lancers would put together a 5-0 scoring run to end the first quarter 22-6 over the Mustangs.

Mustang Brittney Hatch opened the second-quarter scoring, finding a three-point shot to cut the Lancer lead to 13. Western began to gain momentum with a 6-1 run thanks to an additional three-point shot from freshman Tori Ross, forcing a Lancer timeout with 7:45 in the second quarter.

The two teams would trade scoring possessions throughout the second quarter. The Lancers would reinforce their lead after a three-point make to force a Mustang timeout with 5:00 left in the half. Eastern would build on the lead to close out the first half with a 41-24 advantage.

The Lancers stayed aggressive to begin the third quarter, building a 21 point 51-30 lead with 5:50 on the clock. Western would battle back to keep the lead at 20 points at the end of the third quarter, 55-35.

Western opened the fourth quarter with a three-point make from Brittney Henrie, followed up by a two-point possession to cut the Lancer lead to 17. Eastern then put together an 11 point run to increase their lead by 28 points late in the game. Western answered with an eight-point run of their own but ran out of time to catch the Lancer lead. The Lancers were able to dribble out the remaining clock and take a 68-46 victory.

Western will look to bounce back when they take on Gillette College on January 29, at 5:30 p.m. in Gillette.