Wolves and Tigers Wolves Friday softball and soccer results

May 4, 2024 — Wyo4News

It was a busy day on the road for the Rock Springs and Green River soccer and softball teams.

Soccer Results

The Rock Springs soccer teams were both victorious at Natrona County, with the girls winning 2-1 and the Tiger boys posting a 5-0 victory. Both teams will play at Casper Kelly Walsh today.

Green River also scored a couple of road soccer wins Friday in Pinedale. The Lady Wolves were 11-0 winners, with the Green River boys posting a 4-2 win. Green River is idle today.

Softball Results

Green River had mixed results in its doubleheader at Worland. The Lady Wolves lost the first game that counts in the conference standings, but came back to win the non-conference second contest, 19-7. The Lady Wolves will play two games at Cody today.

The Rock Springs girls suffered two losses on Friday at Cody, losing the conference game 4-0 and then dropped the second contest 12-2. Rock Springs will play a doubleheader at Worland today.