Wolves double soccer winners, Tigers and Wolves split softball games

Wyo4News photo

March 29, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

It was a good day on the soccer pitch Thursday for the Green River High School soccer teams as they swept Pinedale in home conference matches. The Green River girls overwhelmed Pinedale 13-1 to raise their season mark to 3-1 (1-0 in conference). The Wolves boys also improved to 3-1 in the year (1-0 in conference) as they secured a 5-1 win.

Today, the Rock Springs High soccer teams will travel to Evanston for conference matches.

Girls Softball Results

Green River hosted Rock Springs Thursday in a non-conference doubleheader. The Wolves won the opener 17-5, but the Tigers came back to win the second game 4-3. Due to a time rule, the second game was only four innings in length. Green River is now 2-7 on the season, while Rock Springs is 5-4.