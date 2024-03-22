Wolves track team results from Thursday’s Casper meet

March 22, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Green River track and field teams competed Thursday at the Kelly Walsh Quad Meet in Casper. In the team competition, the Lady Wolves finished third with 60 points, trailing Kelly Walsh (153) and Natrona County 92). Douglas (29) and Glenrock (18) also competed

Green River finished fourth with 41 points in the boys’ team race. Natrona County won the boys’ meet (131), Kelly Walsh second (116), Douglas third (71), and Glennrock fifth.

Top five placings by Green River athletes:

Girls Sprint Medley – 2. Green River (names not available)

Boys Sprint Medley – 2. Green River (names not available)



Girls 4×800 Relay – 1. Green River (names not available)

Boys 4×800 Relay – 3. Green River (names not available)



Boys 4X400 Relay – 5. Green River (names not available)



Girls 300 Meters – 2. Madison Murdock, 5. Regahn Obray

Boys 300 Meters – 1. Christopher Wilson



Boys 200 Meters – 4. Raab Poignee



Girls 3200 Meters – 1. Izzy Murdock, 2. Lily Murdock



Boys 4X400 Relay – 4. Green River (names not available)



Girls Pole Vault – 2. Mikayla Dockter

Boys Pole Vault – 1. Christian Oswald



Girls Long Jump – 4. Nicole Wilson

Boys Loing Jump – 3. Christopher Wilson





Boys Triple Jump – 4. Garren Steiss



Girls Discuss – 2. Lillian Allison, 4. Amanda Davis



Girls Shotput – 2. Lillian Allison