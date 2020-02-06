WWCC Lady Mustangs fall to Central College 54-43

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 5, 2020) — The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs dropped their homecoming game to the Central Wyoming College Rustlers 54-43 tonight at the Rushmore Gym.

Western fell to an 11 point deficit late in the first quarter. Central would build on this lead with a three-point make from sophomore guard Essy Latu, taking a 16-3 lead. The Mustangs would find a two-point make from freshman guard Kristin Gourlay, only to be answered by a pair of free-throw makes from Central. The Mustangs ended the quarter with five total points, trailing 18-5 at the end of the first quarter.

The Rustlers scored first to begin the second quarter with a four-point run to build their lead to 17. The Mustangs began to trim the lead with a 12 point run to bring the Rustler lead to five at 22-17 with 2:00 left in the first half.

Central ended the first half with a 6-2 run over the Mustangs to take a 28-19 lead into the lockers.

The Mustangs kept the Rustler lead at ten points throughout the third quarter, trading scoring possessions leading to a 37-27 Rustler lead with 4:15 left in the third. Central would find another three-point make to force a Mustang timeout with 2:30 left in the quarter.

Defense would then close out the third quarter for both teams. Outside of a two-point play from Rustler freshman Hayley Cotter, neither team was able to score to close out the third quarter. The Mustangs would enter the fourth quarter with a 13 point deficit at 40-27.

Lady Mustang sophomore Jaylin Lawson would begin the fourth quarter scoring when she found a two-point make to cut the Rustler lead to 11 points. Central would answer with a three-point play of their own. Western fired back with a 6-2 run over the Rustlers to cut the lead to 14 points at 49-35 with 5:00 left in the game.

Defensive stands from both teams would follow for the next two minutes of the quarter, before a three-point make from lady Mustang Brittney Henrie forced a Rustler timeout with 3:00 left in the game. Lady Rustler Essy Latu would answer with a three-point make out of the timeout to retain a 14 point lead heading into the final two minutes of the game.

Western finished the game with a five point run, only to be answered by a pair of Rustler free-throws to close out the game 54-43 in favor of the Rustlers.

The lady Mustangs fall to 3-20 on the season after the loss, and will look to end a 17 game losing skid when they take on Casper College Satuday, February 8.