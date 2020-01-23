WWCC Lady Mustangs fall to LCCC 58-50

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 23, 2020) — The Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs basketball team fell to the Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles 58-50, despite a late-game surge which nearly saw them take the lead.

The Golden Eagles opened up the game with an early pair of free-throws from freshman forward Abby Garreaud. The Mustangs would answer back on the ensuing possession with a three-point make from freshman guard Brittney Henrie to make the score 3-2 early in the first quarter.

The Eagles then found a 7-0 run thanks to a pair of layups by Garreaud and a three-point make by sophomore guard Haylie Anderson. Western would return with a 5-0 run of their own to cut the Eagle’s lead to 9-8 with 7:30 left in the first quarter.

The two teams traded scoring possessions throughout the first quarter, with the Eagles holding onto a slim one-point lead with 1:37 left in the quarter. A pair of Eagle free-throw makes would bump the lead to three at 21-18 at the end of the first quarter.

After a quiet first two minutes of the second quarter, the Eagles would find a two-point field goal make from guard Hailey Anderson to bump the lead to six at 8:00 on the clock in the second quarter. Western would cut the lead to four with a pair of free-throw makes from freshman point-guard Sarye Thomas.

After a single free-throw from the Eagles, the Mustangs would find a 4-0 run to bring the Eagle lead to again within one point at 25-24. The two teams then traded two-point possessions before Laramie County found a 6-0 run to end the first half with a 33-26 lead.

The Eagles would find the scoreboard first in the third quarter, bumping their lead to nine points with a quick two-point possession. Western would answer back with a single free-throw make to bring the score to 35-27 early in the third. The Eagles then found a 7-0 run thanks to a pair of layups and a three-point make from Haylie Anderson, bringing the score to 42-27 with 5:30 left in the third.

Western’s LaDeitra Hobson would answer back for the Mustangs, going on an 8-0 run in which Hobson scored every point. Three consecutive two-point makes and a pair of free-throws would see the Eagle lead cut to seven at 42-35. Laramie County then found a pair of two-point makes to regain an 11 point lead with 1:30 left in the third quarter. A single Western free-throw make would close out the third quarter with the Eagles leading by 10 at 46-36.

The fourth quarter opened with a pair of Western free-throw makes to cut into the Eagle lead with 7:40 left in regulation. Laramie County then found an 8-0 run to bring the score to 56-42 before a Western timeout with 5:02 left in the game. Mustang Kirstin Gourlay would find a two-point field goal out of the timeout to cut the lead to 12 points with 4:00 left in the match.

Laramie County would find a pair of free-throw makes one possession later to bring the lead to 58-44. Western would find a very late 6-0 run to bring the lead to within eight points with 30 seconds left in the game. It wasn’t enough, as the Eagles were able to dribble the last 30 seconds off the clock and secure the victory.

The Lady Mustangs now sit at a 3-16 record and will look to end a 13 game losing skid when they take on Eastern Wyoming College, Saturday, January 25.