WWCC Mustangs roll past Central Wyoming 107-77

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 5, 2020) — The Western Wyoming Community College Mustang basketball team put on a show for their homecoming as they defeated the Central Wyoming Rustlers 107-77.

Western would find the first points of the game from freshman Dayne Prim, who found a two-point field goal make. Central would answer back with a pair of three-point makes to take an early 6-2 lead over the Mustangs.

The two teams would battle for the lead throughout the early first half. The Mustangs began to pull away with a four-point, 16-12 lead with 13:00 remaining in the first half. Western would build on this lead with an 11-4 run before a timeout was taken with 9:30 left in the half, the Mustangs leading 27-16.

Western came out of the timeout with a quick two-point play. The Rustlers answered with a 5-2 run to cut the Mustang lead to ten points at 31-21. Western then began to extend their lead once more, adding points to create a 44-26 lead before a timeout with 3:11 left in the half.

Western’s offense continued to roll out of the timeout, as the Mustangs put together a six-point run to bring their lead to 50-26. Central answered with an eight-point run of their own to bring the Mustang lead to 16 points. Western ended the quarter on another six-point run to take a 56-34 lead into halftime.

Central found the first points of the second half with a layup from sophomore guard James Woods. Western answered with a pair of three-point makes, bumping their lead to 62-36. Central returned with a six-point run to bring the lead to 20 points at 62-42. The two teams would trade scoring possessions before a Rustler timeout with 14:00 left in the second half, the Mustangs leading 68-45.

Western would once again build on their lead with multiple runs throughout the next five minutes of play. A media timeout was called at the 9:30 mark of the second quarter with the Mustang lead increased to 29 points, the score 82-53.

Central came out of the timeout with a three-point make from sophomore Darius Guinn. Freshman Chase Stoeger would answer back for the Mustangs with a three-point make of his own. The Rustlers cut the Mustang lead to 23 points before Western called timeout with 6:53 left in the contest.

The two teams traded scoring possessions late into the second half. Western’s Jalen Blaize found a successful three-point shot, which was immediately answered by Rustler Abdi Dahir, bringing the score to 96-74.

The Mustangs ended the contest on a 11-3 run over the Rustlers to secure their 22nd win of the season.

With the win, the Mustangs now sit at 22-3 on the season. They will look to build a win streak as they face Casper College on Saturday, February 8.

Last time the two teams played, the Mustangs took a 112-105 victory over Casper.