WWCC Mustangs roll past LCCC Eagles 83-71

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 23, 2020) — The Western Wyoming Community College Mustang basketball team improved to 19-2 on the season after taking down the Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles 83-71.

The Mustangs jumped out to an early 5-0 lead with a three-point make by sophomore guard Trey Marble and a layup by freshman forward Dayne Prim, before the Eagles called an early timeout with 18:26 left in the first half.

The Eagles would find their first points of the game out of the timeout with a two-point possession. Western would answer back with a pair of two-point possessions of their own to take an early 9-2 lead.

Western’s offense began clicking early into the first half as they found a 9-0 run over the Eagles to bring the Mustang lead to 12 at 23-11 before a timeout with 9:35 left in the first half.

The Mustangs kept their foot on the gas until halftime, with a great effort from freshman forward Trevor Trost, who had 11 points in the half. Fellow Mustang Trey Marble would add an additional 10 points to the score by halftime, as Western held a 14 point lead at 46-32.

Mustang Trey Marble found consistent three-point shots in the second half to keep the lead at double-digit points throughout the half. He would finish with a 24-point showing, followed closely by Trevor Trost who had 16 points in the match.

The Mustang reserves also came hot off the bench, as Tray Pierce would add an additional five points in just 11 minutes of playing time. Fellow reserve Jalen Blaize also added five points in 17 minutes of playing time.

The Mustang defense was stifling in the second half, as Dayne Prim found nine defensive rebounds for Western. Followed closely behind Prim was Manel Ayol, who would add seven defensive rebounds for the Mustangs.

The combination of effective and consistent offense, as well as superb defensive performance, was too much for the Golden Eagles to handle as the Mustangs earned their 19th win of the season. The win extends the Mustangs’ current win-streak to 11.

With the win, the Mustangs have improved their ranking from number 15 to number 12 in the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Rankings.

Western is back at home this Saturday against Eastern Wyoming College at 4:00 p.m. in the Rushmore Gym.