WWCC Mustangs top Eastern Wyoming Lancers 64-62

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 28, 2020) — The Mustangs stayed hot on Saturday, extending their winning streak to 12 after a close win over the Eastern Wyoming Lancers.

Western held an early 11-2 lead at the 15:00 mark of the first half but the Lancers would fight back to take a two-point 24-22 lead with 5:00 remaining before a media timeout.

Out of the timeout, the Mustangs found a ten-point run to gain a 37-24 lead. Eastern would answer back with a five-point run of their own to close out the half 37-29 in favor of the Mustangs.

Despite being outscored in the second half, the Mustangs were able to pull out the victory off the back of some stifling defensive stands. Western’s Tray Pierce recorded two crucial blocks in the half, as well as five rebounds, four of which were defensive. Dayne Prim found 11 total rebounds in the game, seven of which were defensive.

Western also got great production from players off the bench. Jalen Blaize added 12 points, while Sindou Cisse contributed nine.

Trevor Trost led the way in scoring for the Mustangs with 15 points, shooting 5-6 from three. LeChaun Duhart added 11 points, while Trey Marble recorded three assists.

The Mustangs move to 20-2 on the season after the win. They are undefeated in both conference play and at home. The win also moved them up three spots in the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Rankings, from number 12 to number 9.

The Mustangs look to stay hot as they take on Gillette College at 7:30 p.m. in Gillette.