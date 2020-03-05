Wyoming athletics ranks no. 1 in the Mountain West with 74 Fall Sport Academic All-Conference Honorees

Laramie, Wyo. (March 5, 2020) — The Mountain West Conference has announced its 2019 Fall Academic All-Mountain West team, and the University of Wyoming ranked No. 1 in the conference with 74 fall sport student-athletes earning the honor.
Not only did Wyoming lead the league in the total number of student-athletes earning Academic All-Conference, but the 74 individuals earning the award marked the second consecutive year that Wyoming set a new school record. The previous UW best was 64 fall sport student-athletes who earned the honor in 2019.
The five Mountain West sponsored fall sports that are recognized on the Academic All-Conference team include: men’s cross country, women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and volleyball.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls outdistanced second-place Boise State. The Broncos had 73 individuals named to the list. In terms of Wyoming’s individual fall sports teams and where they ranked among their league institutions:
∙Cowgirl Soccer tied for No. 1 with New Mexico, with 20 student-athletes named Academic All-Mountain West.
∙Cowboy Football had 27 individuals earn the honor to rank No. 2 behind only Boise State’s 31 honorees.
∙Wyoming’s Men’s Cross Country team ranked No. 2 with nine individuals, trailing only Air Force’s 11.
∙Cowgirl Volleyball tied for No. 2 with UNLV, with 10 honorees. Boise State volleyball had 12 individuals to lead the league.
∙Women’s Cross Country tied for No. 4 among MW schools, with eight honorees. Utah State led women’s cross country programs with 12 individuals.
There were 670 student-athletes across the 11 full-time Mountain West member institutions plus two affiliate member institutions, Hawai’i (football) and Colorado College (women’s soccer), to earn 2019 Fall Academic All-Mountain West honors.
“We are extremely proud of the academic achievements of our student-athletes,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “To see a trend like we have in recent years, with the growing number of our young men and women earning academic honors, is both a reflection of the types of individuals our coaches are recruiting to the University of Wyoming and the academic programs we’ve been able to put in place to assist our student-athletes to succeed academically. Thanks to our coaching staffs and our academic staff for their efforts in helping our student-athletes achieve at such a high level, but most of all I want to congratulate and thank our young men and women for their dedication and hard work in earning this honor.”
A total of 38 Cowgirls and 36 Cowboys made up Wyoming’s total of 74 fall sports Academic All-Conference recipients.
To earn Academic All-Mountain West honors a student-athlete must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution, achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.00 or better and be a starter or significant contributor on their team.
The Mountain West also names an Academic All-Conference Team for winter and spring sports that is released later in the year.
University of Wyoming Student-Athletes To Earn Fall 2019 Academic All-Mountain West Conference Honors
Men’s Cross Country (9)
Harry Ewing, Senior, Political Science, Spanish
Christopher Henry, Senior, Molecular Biology, Physiology
Philip Henry, Redshirt Freshman, Molecular Biology
Daniel Hintz, Senior, Economics, International Studies
Blake Hubert, Redshirt Freshman, Mechanical Engineering
Will Persin, Redshirt Freshman, Political Science, International Studies
Paul Roberts, Senior, Economics
Albert Steiner, Redshirt Freshman, Marketing
Jerald Taylor, Junior, Agricultural Business
Women’s Cross Country (8)
Kaylee Bentley, Sophomore, Nursing
McKenzi Davison, Redshirt Freshman, Animal & Veterinary Science
Kacey Doner, Senior, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Kaleigh Douglass, Redshirt Freshman, Sociology
Addi Iken, Sophomore, Nursing
Katelyn Mitchem, Sophomore, Environmental Systems Science, Rangeland Ecology & Watershed Mgmt.
Michelle Renner, Sophomore, Nursing
Victoria Tenpenny, Sophomore, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Football (27)
Patrick Arnold, Sophomore, Physiology
Justis Borton, Junior, Criminal Justice
Brett Brenton, Redshirt Freshman, Marketing
Jeff Burroughs, Junior, Management
Claude Cole, Redshirt Freshman, Environmental Systems Science
Austin Conway, Senior, Finance
Frank Crum, Redshirt Freshman, Finance
Keegan Cryder, Sophomore, Civil Engineering
Gavin Dunayski, Sophomore, Finance
Ayden Eberhardt, Junior, Finance
Josiah Hall, Senior, American Studies
Josh Harshman, Senior, Physiology, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Jesse Hooper, Sophomore, American Studies
Teagan Liufau, Redshirt Freshman, Family and Consumer Sciences
Jackson Marcotte, Redshirt Freshman, Undeclared
Skyler Miller, Junior, Animal & Veterinary Science
Jahmari Moore, Junior, Secondary Education/Social Studies, Political Science
Chad Muma, Sophomore, Mechanical Engineering
John Okwoli, Senior, Management
Cooper Rothe, Senior, Finance
Nick Szpor, Senior, Finance, Economics
Tyler Vander Waal, Sophomore, Communication
Jaylon Watson, Senior, American Studies
Treyton Welch, Freshman, Undeclared Business
Wyatt Wieland, Redshirt Freshman, Finance
Logan Wilson, Senior, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Ben Wisdorf, Senior, Finance
Women’s Soccer (20)
Maria Allen, Freshman, Mechanical Engineering
Indianna Asimus, Sophomore, Animal & Veterinary Science
Katelyn Barner, Freshman, Communication
Hannah Hagen, Freshman, Exploratory Studies
DeLaney Hallcroft, Freshman, Undeclared Business
Charlotte Hume, Senior, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Faith Joiner, Freshman, Outdoor Recreation/Tourism Management
Molly Kuhbacher, Junior, Marketing
Hannah Lee, Sophomore, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Carlee Martin, Junior, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Sydney Miller, Freshman, Exploratory Studies
Haylee Rice, Freshman, Undeclared Business
Kennedy Schomer, Sophomore, Art
Michaela Stark, Senior, Kinesiology and Health Promotion, Outdoor Recreation/Tourism Management
Jamie Tatum, Redshirt Freshman, Nursing
Summer Taube, Senior, Physiology, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Amber Vokoun, Sophomore, Undeclared
Savannah Warner, Sophomore, Physiology
Elle Webber, Junior, Physiology
Keelie Wortmann, Freshman, Exploratory Studies
Volleyball (10)
Emersen Cyza, Freshman, Exploratory Studies
Madi Fields, Senior, Management
Carlie Fikse, Freshman, Criminal Justice
Erika Jones, Freshman, Speech Language and Hearing Sciences
Halie McArdle, Senior, Biology
Jackie McBride, Junior, Communication
Tara Traphagan, Senior, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Faith Waitsman, Junior, Family and Consumer Sciences
Kiahlei Yaste, Senior, Kinesiology and Health Promotion
Hailey Zuroske, Freshman, Pre-Pharmacy