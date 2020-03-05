Wyoming athletics ranks no. 1 in the Mountain West with 74 Fall Sport Academic All-Conference Honorees

Laramie, Wyo. (March 5, 2020) — The Mountain West Conference has announced its 2019 Fall Academic All-Mountain West team, and the University of Wyoming ranked No. 1 in the conference with 74 fall sport student-athletes earning the honor.

Not only did Wyoming lead the league in the total number of student-athletes earning Academic All-Conference, but the 74 individuals earning the award marked the second consecutive year that Wyoming set a new school record. The previous UW best was 64 fall sport student-athletes who earned the honor in 2019.

The five Mountain West sponsored fall sports that are recognized on the Academic All-Conference team include: men’s cross country, women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and volleyball.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls outdistanced second-place Boise State. The Broncos had 73 individuals named to the list. In terms of Wyoming’s individual fall sports teams and where they ranked among their league institutions:

∙Cowgirl Soccer tied for No. 1 with New Mexico, with 20 student-athletes named Academic All-Mountain West.

∙Cowboy Football had 27 individuals earn the honor to rank No. 2 behind only Boise State’s 31 honorees.

∙Wyoming’s Men’s Cross Country team ranked No. 2 with nine individuals, trailing only Air Force’s 11.

∙Cowgirl Volleyball tied for No. 2 with UNLV, with 10 honorees. Boise State volleyball had 12 individuals to lead the league.

∙Women’s Cross Country tied for No. 4 among MW schools, with eight honorees. Utah State led women’s cross country programs with 12 individuals.

There were 670 student-athletes across the 11 full-time Mountain West member institutions plus two affiliate member institutions, Hawai’i (football) and Colorado College (women’s soccer), to earn 2019 Fall Academic All-Mountain West honors.

“We are extremely proud of the academic achievements of our student-athletes,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “To see a trend like we have in recent years, with the growing number of our young men and women earning academic honors, is both a reflection of the types of individuals our coaches are recruiting to the University of Wyoming and the academic programs we’ve been able to put in place to assist our student-athletes to succeed academically. Thanks to our coaching staffs and our academic staff for their efforts in helping our student-athletes achieve at such a high level, but most of all I want to congratulate and thank our young men and women for their dedication and hard work in earning this honor.”

A total of 38 Cowgirls and 36 Cowboys made up Wyoming’s total of 74 fall sports Academic All-Conference recipients.

To earn Academic All-Mountain West honors a student-athlete must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution, achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.00 or better and be a starter or significant contributor on their team.

The Mountain West also names an Academic All-Conference Team for winter and spring sports that is released later in the year.

University of Wyoming Student-Athletes To Earn Fall 2019 Academic All-Mountain West Conference Honors

Men’s Cross Country (9)

Harry Ewing, Senior, Political Science, Spanish

Christopher Henry, Senior, Molecular Biology, Physiology

Philip Henry, Redshirt Freshman, Molecular Biology

Daniel Hintz, Senior, Economics, International Studies

Blake Hubert, Redshirt Freshman, Mechanical Engineering

Will Persin, Redshirt Freshman, Political Science, International Studies

Paul Roberts, Senior, Economics

Albert Steiner, Redshirt Freshman, Marketing

Jerald Taylor, Junior, Agricultural Business

Women’s Cross Country (8)

Kaylee Bentley, Sophomore, Nursing

McKenzi Davison, Redshirt Freshman, Animal & Veterinary Science

Kacey Doner, Senior, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Kaleigh Douglass, Redshirt Freshman, Sociology

Addi Iken, Sophomore, Nursing

Katelyn Mitchem, Sophomore, Environmental Systems Science, Rangeland Ecology & Watershed Mgmt.

Michelle Renner, Sophomore, Nursing

Victoria Tenpenny, Sophomore, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Football (27)

Patrick Arnold, Sophomore, Physiology

Justis Borton, Junior, Criminal Justice

Brett Brenton, Redshirt Freshman, Marketing

Jeff Burroughs, Junior, Management

Claude Cole, Redshirt Freshman, Environmental Systems Science

Austin Conway, Senior, Finance

Frank Crum, Redshirt Freshman, Finance

Keegan Cryder, Sophomore, Civil Engineering

Gavin Dunayski, Sophomore, Finance

Ayden Eberhardt, Junior, Finance

Josiah Hall, Senior, American Studies

Josh Harshman, Senior, Physiology, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Jesse Hooper, Sophomore, American Studies

Teagan Liufau, Redshirt Freshman, Family and Consumer Sciences

Jackson Marcotte, Redshirt Freshman, Undeclared

Skyler Miller, Junior, Animal & Veterinary Science

Jahmari Moore, Junior, Secondary Education/Social Studies, Political Science

Chad Muma, Sophomore, Mechanical Engineering

John Okwoli, Senior, Management

Cooper Rothe, Senior, Finance

Nick Szpor, Senior, Finance, Economics

Tyler Vander Waal, Sophomore, Communication

Jaylon Watson, Senior, American Studies

Treyton Welch, Freshman, Undeclared Business

Wyatt Wieland, Redshirt Freshman, Finance

Logan Wilson, Senior, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Ben Wisdorf, Senior, Finance

Women’s Soccer (20)

Maria Allen, Freshman, Mechanical Engineering

Indianna Asimus, Sophomore, Animal & Veterinary Science

Katelyn Barner, Freshman, Communication

Hannah Hagen, Freshman, Exploratory Studies

DeLaney Hallcroft, Freshman, Undeclared Business

Charlotte Hume, Senior, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Faith Joiner, Freshman, Outdoor Recreation/Tourism Management

Molly Kuhbacher, Junior, Marketing

Hannah Lee, Sophomore, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Carlee Martin, Junior, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Sydney Miller, Freshman, Exploratory Studies

Haylee Rice, Freshman, Undeclared Business

Kennedy Schomer, Sophomore, Art

Michaela Stark, Senior, Kinesiology and Health Promotion, Outdoor Recreation/Tourism Management

Jamie Tatum, Redshirt Freshman, Nursing

Summer Taube, Senior, Physiology, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Amber Vokoun, Sophomore, Undeclared

Savannah Warner, Sophomore, Physiology

Elle Webber, Junior, Physiology

Keelie Wortmann, Freshman, Exploratory Studies

Volleyball (10)

Emersen Cyza, Freshman, Exploratory Studies

Madi Fields, Senior, Management

Carlie Fikse, Freshman, Criminal Justice

Erika Jones, Freshman, Speech Language and Hearing Sciences

Halie McArdle, Senior, Biology

Jackie McBride, Junior, Communication

Tara Traphagan, Senior, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Faith Waitsman, Junior, Family and Consumer Sciences

Kiahlei Yaste, Senior, Kinesiology and Health Promotion

Hailey Zuroske, Freshman, Pre-Pharmacy