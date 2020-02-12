Wyoming Track & Field to compete at a pair of important meets this weekend

LARAMIE, WYOMING (February 12, 2020) – The Wyoming track & field teams are slated to compete at a pair of big meets this weekend. The distance runners will travel to sea level to compete at the Husky Invitational, hosted by Washington in Seattle. The rest of the team will compete at the Texas Tech Shootout in Lubbock, Texas. Both meets will go Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14 and 15.

“We’re getting to the end of our indoor season, so we’re looking for some big performances,” said head coach Bryan Berryhill. “I think most of the coaches have rested their athletes the past week or two and put them in position to go out there and put up some big performances as we head into the conference championships.”

For the Cowboys this season, Harry Ewing is the Mountain West’s top 3,000m runner with a personal best time of 8:07.07, which is second all-time at UW. Michael Downey’s season-best mile time of 4:06.51 is third in the league, while Wyatt Moore is ranked sixth in the 60m dash and Paul Roberts is ranked sixth in the 3,000m run.

In the field, Kirk Unland is the league’s best weight thrower, with a season-best mark of 62-7.75. He is the only one in the conference to clear 60 feet this season. William Nolan is ranked fourth in the long jump at 23-7.5, while Hunter Brown is tied for sixth in the same event at 23-1.75. Nolan and Reece Shannon are sixth and seventh in the triple jump with leaps of 47-3.75 and 46-10.75, respectively. Colton Paller’s shot put mark of 52-5.25 is sixth in the league, while Bryson Engebretson is fourth in the heptathlon with 4,604 points.

For the Cowgirls, Ashley Bock and Addi Iken are eighth and ninth in the 5,000m run with times of 17:34.03 and 17:37.17, respectively. Jasmyne Cooper’s 800m time of 2:12.85 is 11th in the conference, while Kacey Doner is ranked 15th in the mile and 3,000m runs with times of 4:59.77 and 9:53.57, respectively.

In the field, Shayla Howell is the class of the Mountain West in the long jump with a leap of 20-4.5, and she is the only athlete to clear 20 feet in that event this season. Addison Henry is fourth in the shot put with a season-best throw of 49-1, and she is 10th in the weight throw with a mark of 55-2.75. Aumni Ashby is ninth in the triple jump with a leap of 38-11, while Howell is 11th with a jump of 38-6.