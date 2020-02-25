Wyoming’s Logan Wilson to Participate in NFL Draft Combine This Week

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Feb. 25, 2020) — Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 25 through Saturday, Feb. 29, former Wyoming Cowboy Logan Wilson will be part of the linebacker testing group at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Linebackers are scheduled to arrive in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Feb. 25, with their on-field workouts to be aired on NFL Network and ABC on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Among the items on Wilson’s schedule over the five days will be:

Day 1, Tuesday, Feb. 25 — Registration, Orientation, Team Interviews

Day 2, Wednesday, Feb. 26 — Measurements, Hospital Pre-exams, Team Interviews

Day 3, Thursday, Feb. 27 — Media, Medical Examinations, Position Coach Interviews, Psychological Testing

Day 4, Friday, Feb. 28 — NFLPA Meeting, Team Interviews, Bench Press, Psychological Testing

Day 5, Saturday, Feb. 29 — On-field Workouts, 2-9 p.m., Mountain Time

The week’s complete schedule for all position groups’ on-field workouts for the 2020 NFL Combine are as follows:

Quarterbacks / Wide Receivers / Tight Ends — Thursday, Feb. 27, 2-9 p.m., Mountain Time

Running Backs/Offensive Linemen/Special Teams — Friday, Feb. 28, 2-9 p.m., Mountain Time

Linebackers / Defensive Linemen –Saturday, Feb. 29, 2-9 p.m., Mountain Time

Defensive Backs — Sunday, March 1, Noon-5 p.m., Mountain Time

Fans may follow Wilson’s testing at the 2020 NFL Combine on the official Wyoming Football social media platforms: on Twitter — @wyo_football and Facebook at wyofootball