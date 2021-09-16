Green River Athlete of the Week – Tayler Jensen

Tayler Jensen

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 16, 2021) — This week’s Green River Student-Athlete of the Week is Tayler Jensen. Tayler plays for the Green River Knights Baseball team as the catcher.

Coach Ben Lail is nominating him for being MVP for the first-ever American Legion A class All-Star game.

Tayler chose baseball because he loves to compete. “The battle between two teams is unmatched. Baseball is a game where if you let one bad thing happen during the game it will affect the rest of the game. You got to play this sport one pitch at a time. My favorite aspect of the game is when I am batting, because I love the adrenaline rush, and hitting home runs is fun.”

“My parent and my sister are my motivation, the support they give me and them showing up to every one of my games has made me so thankful for them. My role model is my coach Ben Lail. I look up to my coach because he pushed me to my limits which made me a better ballplayer and a better man.”

His future plans are to continue going to college and get his Associate’s in Criminal Justice. In high school, Tayler also played football.

Our Athlete of the Week is brought to you by Green River Paw Spa.

