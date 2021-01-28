Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar – Bella Spicer

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 28, 2021) – This week’s Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar is Bella Spicer. She’s a senior at Rock Springs High School

Bella is the Student Body President at Rock Springs and has been a dedicated member of the student council all four years. She is passionate about student involvement and school pride. She has strived to make changes at the high school when it comes to Tiger pride.

She’s a member of the National Honor Society and Health Academy, maintaining a 3.97 GPA throughout high school. Bella’s favorite subject is English with math being a close second. Her least favorite is government.

Bella is an active member on the award-winning Tiger Rhythm Dance Team, being one of the head captains. She has helped bring home two 4A Jazz State Championships and 4A Hip Hop State Championships.

She’s been dancing since she was 3 years old. She dances and coaches both recreationally and competitively at Artistry in Motion Dance Studio.

When she graduations high school this spring, Bella plans on attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue a degree in Nutrition, Exercise and Health Sciences.

When she’s not dancing, going to school or holding up her student council president duties, Bella enjoys spending time with her family. She has three sisters: Sophie, Hannah and Mia. They are a close-knit family. She also likes to hang out with her friends.

Bella looks up to her Health Academy teachers: Bruce Metz, Rick Mitchelson, Darcy Bath and Amberlee Beardsley.

“They have worked hard to develop a sense of family within the Health Academy and to remind us that every intentional act of service is bringing kindness to the world,” she said.

Bella’s favorite quote comes from American writer and businessman Max De Pree, “We cannot become what we want by remaining what we are.

Our Small-Town Scholar is brought to you by Fremont Motors, and ARS Fire and Flood.

Have a student you want featured in Wyo4News Small-Town Scholar, email the news team at [email protected] to find out how.