Wyo4news Rock Springs Student Spotlight – Evan Rasdall

Evan Rasdall – Student Spotlight

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 21, 2021) – Wyo4news Rock Springs Student Spotlight is Evan Rasdall. He is a 6th grader at Eastside Elementary.

Evan Rasdall was nominated for coming a long way in the past year – he’s worked hard on completing his schoolwork, and has started learning trombone on top of that. I’m pretty proud of him.

In school, his favorite subject is Science and his least favorite is P.E.

Evan looks up to King of Random, he’s smart.

His future plans are to become a NASA Engineer.

In Evan’s free time, he likes playing games, puzzles and EATING! His favorite quote is “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind”.

