The Liberty Parade questions answered

Video Credit: Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page

Rock Springs- The annual Liberty Day Parade is going to be taking place in Rock Springs on Monday, July 4, along Gateway Boulevard. Currently, the parade has over 60 floats entered. The roads will be closed starting at 9:00 a.m. Parade-goers will be able to park at the many businesses on Gateway Boulevard before 9:00 a.m. or in the main parking lots of Western Wyoming Community College, where they can get on a complimentary shuttle that will take them to the parade route.

The route will start in the staging area in the back parking lot of Western Wyoming Community College, also known as the western parking lot, and will go down Gateway Boulevard, ending at the Aspen Mountain Dorms behind Walmart. Although the roads will be closed at 9:00 a.m., the parade will not start until 10:00 a.m.