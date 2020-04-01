Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: April 1, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 1, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – A 50 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Rain likely before 11pm, then rain and snow between 11pm and 1am, then snow after 1am. Low around 23. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 7 to 17 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.