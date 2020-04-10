Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: April 10, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 10, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Showers, mainly after 3pm. High near 53. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then snow showers. Patchy blowing snow after 5am. Low around 19. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 28 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Patchy blowing snow before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Blustery, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.