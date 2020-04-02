Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: April 2, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 2, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Patchy freezing fog before 11am. Sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 51. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of rain afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.