Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: April 3, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 3, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 35. West southwest wind around 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of rain afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday – A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.