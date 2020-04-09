Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: April 9, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 9, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 63. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 7pm and 10pm, then snow likely after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming north northwest 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 50.