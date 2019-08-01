Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 1, 2019, Thursday

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers between midnight and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sponsor

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Advertisement

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.