Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 1, 2019, Thursday

Here is your updated Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers between midnight and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.