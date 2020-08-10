Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 10, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (August 10, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86.