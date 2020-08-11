Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 11, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (August 11, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

This Afternoon – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Advertisement

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 88.