Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 12, 2019, Monday

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sponsor

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light west southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Advertisement

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.