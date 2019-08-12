Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 12, 2019, Monday

Here is your updated Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light west southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.