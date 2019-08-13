Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 13, 2019, Tuesday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a southwest wind 11 to 21 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south southwest 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 24 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.