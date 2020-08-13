Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 13, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (August 13, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 49. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.