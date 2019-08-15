Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 15, 2019, Thursday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.