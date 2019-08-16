Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 16, 2019, Friday

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 51. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Saturday Night: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.