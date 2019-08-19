Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 19, 2019, Monday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.