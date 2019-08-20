Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 20, 2019, Tuesday

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.