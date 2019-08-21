Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 21, 2019, Wednesday

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sponsor

Thursday: Sunny through mid morning, then becoming cloudy, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west southwest. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Advertisement

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.