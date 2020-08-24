Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 24, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (August 24, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

This Afternoon – Scattered showers, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Widespread smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Widespread smoke. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Advertisement

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.