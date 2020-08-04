Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 4, 2020

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER, WYOMING (August 4, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon – Isolated showers before 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the evening.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light south-southwest.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86.