Afternoon Sweetwater County Weather: August 5, 2019, Monday

This Afternoon: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

